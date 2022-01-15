What if Canadian police treated mosques like they recently have churches?
On a recent special Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Raheel and Sohail Raza to discuss matters of Islam in Canada and across the world.
One viewer asked: "Recently in Alberta, there were armed RCMP and Alberta health services officers disrupting Christian church services. What would be the reaction if this occurred during a muslim religious service?"
