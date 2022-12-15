What is Corus Entertainment's latest woke sustainability report?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn read opened the floor to Cosmin Dzsurdzsa from True North Centre, to speak on Corus Entertainment's latest woke sustainability report.

Global News' parent @CorusPR published a Sustainability Report and it's just as woke as you'd expect



- Diversity, equity training

- Unlimited mental health counselling

- Carbon tracking



Surely this will recover the 80% of stock value the company has lost over the last 5 years. pic.twitter.com/gRLP7Yd9Ln — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) December 9, 2022

Sheila asked Cosmin, "What does their sustainability policy entail?"

His response was:

So this report, it's an annual report that Corus Entertainment has produced, I think, for a few years now. Now, for those of you who don't know, Corus Entertainment owns a bunch of media companies, both in terms of producing TV shows, but they also own Global News, which is a major news provider here in Canada. Now, this report essentially sets out to align all of these subsidiaries of Corus along what are called 'environmental social development goals.' Now, these are closely borrowed from the United Nations, which has SDG goals, and they've promoted that worldwide, both in the private and public sector. So this is an attempt to essentially align behind this ideological perspective. Now, what does that mean in practice? That means giving employees diversity, equity training, inclusion training, subjecting them to carbon tracking, etc.. So it's a sort of grab bag of this environmental progressive left ideology subjected on what is a private company from the top down.

People don't understand how big this company actually is.

