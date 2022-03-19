Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

What is the current greatest threat to our freedom?

  • By Rebel News
  • March 19, 2022

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the disquieting relationship between Big Tech and Big Government and how the two are increasingly coming together to censor and control how everyone sees the world around them.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

I believe that the greatest news story is also the greatest threat to our freedom — and that is how Big Tech and Big Government are combining, to put a pair of virtual reality goggles on all of us. On every subject. It's combining Big Tech, Big Government — frankly, Big Pharma, the number one thing that's censored these days — the industrial military complex, as these days you're censored if you say certain things about Russia and Ukraine — blending that with censorship, putting that on everyone's heads, and so you'll never know what you don't know. You'll only know what they let you know. And any opposition to the official narrative is what they call controlled opposition, to give you a semblance that there's a diversity of opinion.

