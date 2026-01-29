On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Tamara Lich, and Jeffrey Rath discussed what's next for Alberta's independence movement after thousands of residents attended a petition signing in Calgary in support of a provincial referendum on separation.

Rath, the leader of the Alberta Prosperity Project, described the success of Monday evening's signature drive, which was a citizen-initiated effort aimed at triggering a referendum on independence.

"In the Big Four Building in Calgary, official number, 4,960 of my fellow Albertans standing up and giving Albertan independence a standing ovation. It was wonderful," he said.

Thousands of Albertans flood to independence petition signing in Calgary



Rebel News was on site as thousands of supporters of Alberta's independence movement attended a petition signing event at the Big Four Building in Calgary on Monday.https://t.co/3FcmOYvajM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2026

The signature collection period runs for 120 days, ending on May 2, 2026. Independence advocates need 177,732 valid signatures (10% of votes cast in the previous provincial election) to qualify for verification by Elections Alberta.

If successful, the petition would force the Alberta government to introduce legislation for a binding referendum on independence as early as fall 2026, according to some organizer statements, though no firm date is set.

The momentum from Monday's packed event in Calgary signals that Alberta's independence movement is no longer a fringe idea but a growing grassroots force, with organizers now fanning out across the province to gather the remaining signatures needed by May 2, 2026.

As discussions on Buffalo Roundtable highlighted, the coming months will test whether this citizen-led surge can overcome legal hurdles, political opposition, and external scrutiny—including recent reports of U.S. contacts—to potentially deliver a historic referendum as early as fall 2026, forcing Albertans and all Canadians to confront the real question of the province's future.