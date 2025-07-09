What’s the deal with 'The Lolita Line' school bus and its cosplaying driver?

So, what pray tell is the story regarding that male bus driver who dresses like Little Bo Peep and displays a sign on his bus that creepily states “The Lolita Line”?

Great question. Alas, answers remain elusive.

Indeed, despite this story receiving worldwide attention, the employer of the cosplaying bus driver, Vaughan, Ont.-based Landmark Bus Lines, refuses to comment.

But why?

Certainly, the lack of accountability by this company is both outrageous and egregious.

Granted, Landmark is a private firm. But it does service publicly funded schools. And its drivers interact with elementary-age children. Surely Landmark has a responsibility to set the record straight when it comes to the behaviour of a certain driver who seems to be channeling themes of pedophilia. But no.

Indeed, when Rebel News paid a house call to Landmark earlier this week, an angry employee refused to answer queries and ordered us to vacate the premises.

Pathetic.

This disturbing story dates back to last month. Parents who were picking up their children at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Vaughan were shocked to discover that a school bus driver was wearing the clothing of a little girl and displaying that infamous Lolita signage in the windshield of his bus. Understandably, they were both concerned and upset.

After Rebel News ran its story, a spokesman for the York Catholic District School Board provided the following statement:

“The York Catholic District School Board (YCDSB) is aware of a social media video filmed at St. Michael the Archangel CES. “Third-party companies provide school busing in Ontario. YCDSB staff immediately brought this matter to the bus driver’s employer. The company acted quickly to address this situation with its employee and assured the YCDSB that this will not be an issue going forward. “All bus drivers in Ontario are required to pass a Vulnerable Sector Screening with their local police department and they receive extensive training before transporting students. “The YCDSB followed all of its child protection procedures after this incident.”

As well, a spokesman with the region’s public school board, the York Region District School Board, recently told Rebel News that this driver does not service any YRDSB schools either.

Of note, several days ago, Rebel News received a new video of “Little Bo Beep” visiting Father Bressani Catholic High School in Vaughan. Yes, he was still in cosplaying mode. Alas, the video is not dated so there is no way of telling if this interaction occurred before or after the YCDSB issued its edict banning this particular driver from its schools.

Still, in the absence of tangible information regarding this individual, we are left to ponder: what is the unspoken strategy of a male bus driver who likes to dress up as a little girl and display disturbing signage? We have a theory: is this individual actually trying to get fired? That would inevitably lead to him filing a complaint with the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, seeking compensation for discrimination based on some cockamamie “trans” grievance. And given how woke Canada is, he would likely win. (Please note that even those caught with child pornography these days get to walk as long as the offender only has a “small amount” of kiddie porn. Disgusting.)

Stay tuned for further updates.