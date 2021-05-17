“What's happened over the last year has been terrible”: Thousands protest UK lockdown

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate

This past Saturday, thousands of Brits gathered together in London, England for the Worldwide Freedom Rally. It was a chance for people of all walks of life to come together for a similar cause — people standing together for freedom and in solidarity against the government's handling of the pandemic.



Here in London, England at the World Wide Freedom Rally. It’s early but it looks like it’s going to be a big one. @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/orRKf9nYRl pic.twitter.com/yaM2Te75CR — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) May 15, 2021

It is an exciting time for many Brits at the moment, considering the government does, in fact, have a plan set to fully reopen the economy. At the same time, many people are questioning whether the government will actually follow through with that plan, and instead choose to throw the country back into another lockdown.

The crowd is absolutely massive here in London, England at the World Wide Freedom Rally. @RebelNewsOnline https://t.co/orRKf9nYRl pic.twitter.com/KWiL3qV2Bm — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) May 15, 2021

The government in the United Kingdom is about to head into phase three (of four) on its reopening plan, which states that on June 21 everything opens back up.

Although there is the fear of lockdown on many people's mind, it's nice to see things somewhat getting back to normal, even if it is only temporary.

For now, we'll wait and see if in the months to come, the government does actually follow through with its reopening plan.