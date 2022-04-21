What's the value of Twitter?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at the continuing saga of Elon Musk's attempt to buy Twitter and the names of those on the company's board of directors.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“If you’re a billionaire, you can go and buy yourself a newspaper, even buy yourself a TV news network. Elon Musk probably could. But if you have Twitter, you sort of have every news network. Because they all use Twitter to propagate their stories and videos. But more importantly, all the journalists are on Twitter — hooked on Twitter, obsessed with Twitter, checking Twitter always. “It’s the club house for journalists. It’s where PR companies live; it’s the public square, the town square. “So sure, it has a financial value. But its value is much deeper than that. It’s the bulletin board that every political and media person in the world uses — not just Americans, but the Chinese, the Russians, the Ukrainians, the Iranians, everyone. You can’t use Twitter in China or Iran; but the Chinese and Iranian dictators use Twitter.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

