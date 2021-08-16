When comedy meets reality: the great Australian COVID lockdown

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up

Comedian Tim Dillon managed to make the Daily Mail after providing commentary on Australians love of lockdowns on his podcast, The Tim Dillon Show. Australia, which has seen harsh lockdowns implemented throughout the country, is, according to Dillon, fine with lockdowns because they simply just want to stay at home, eat and drink.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, hosts Andrew Chapados and Drea Humphrey took a look at this crossover between comedy and reality.

It's funny, just like Joe Rogan, when a comedian's podcast gets taken into the realm of serious news coverage and we're just like, 'well maybe he has a point.' That might be scary, shoutout to Tim Dillion.

