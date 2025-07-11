Where's the budget!? Carney releases 'spend less, invest more' ad

Mark Carney released a new video on Thursday, briefly detailing his plan to “spend less” so the government “can invest more” in Canadians' future.

But with the Liberals yet to table a fiscal plan, and deficit spending expected to exceed even peak Trudeau-era levels, Rebel Roundup hosts Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie were left wondering: where's the budget!?

The prime minister's words were hard to listen to, said Alexa, “because he's actually spending more than Trudeau, currently.”

The former Liberal cabinet's spending — many of whom remain in Carney's government — was a crucial part in ending Trudeau's tenure as leader.

But instead of pushing parliamentarians to work through their summer break to bring forward a budget, “Carney was like, yeah, I think we're going to get to it in the fall, so stay tuned, but I'm going to head on to vacation now,” Tamara said.

“We're not actually spending any less, we're spending record amounts on interest only on that deficit.”

Carney's video was rife with “Orwellian doublespeak” and “a lot of people are seeing through it,” she added.