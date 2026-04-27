Whitby councillor docked one month's pay over 'dramatic' music in traffic safety video

For those who live in and around the Greater Toronto Area, the Town of Whitby, about 50 km east of Hogtown, is perhaps best know for its insane asylum (or “centre for mental health sciences” as such places are known today.)

And at times, it seems that the inmates have not only escaped incarceration at the funny farm but are now gainfully employed as councillors and staffers at the Town of Whitby.

How else does one explain the insanity that is occurring in this municipality of about 164,000 these days thanks to uber-sensitive employees and woefully woke councillors?

Case in point: last Monday, Coun. Chris Leahy was docked one month’s pay. This was recommended by the town’s integrity commissioner, Janice Atwood. Her recommendation passed by a 7-1 vote in council.

Now losing a month’s pay is serious stuff, especially these days given that the elbows up initiative has yet to launch.

So, what in the world did Leahy do to deserve being docked some 30 days?

For starters, he made a video outlining a safety issue at the intersection of Dryden Boulevard and Civic Centre Drive. Two children have been hit by cars there, and Leahy was advocating that a crossing guard was needed to ensure safety.

Council responded by saying they cannot have a crossing guard manning a street that has a 60 km/h speed limit.

Leahy visited Dryden Boulevard and pointed out with video evidence that the roadway was designated 50 km/h.

The town responded that Dryden Boulevard was “mistakenly” signed and down went the 50 km/h signs and up went the 60 km/h signs.

Not to be a nitpicker, but where is the logic here? If a 60 km/h road is too dangerous for an adult crossing guard equipped with a handheld stop sign and a high visibility vest to navigate, then how is it safe for children?

In any event, Leahy made a video outlining the safety concerns and posted it to Facebook. And at least one precious hothouse flower staffer was not amused.

Cue an investigation by integrity commissioner Atwood.

And lo and behold, Atwood found that what Leahy had produced was offside and deserving of a financial penalty of about $4,000.

Why? Well, the video featured “dramatic music”.

We’re not making this up.

And no, that “dramatic music” wasn’t gangsta rap peppered with F-bombs. Rather, the video featured a line from Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark as well as the opening theme from Law and Order.

Good God! The humanity!

There was also an allegation that Leahy treated a city staffer disrespectfully at a Christmas market event last year. Leahy responded in council that the allegation was preposterous, noting that he would not act inappropriately at a public venue filled with constituents and children and even Santa Claus.

We would say that last Monday’s council meeting resembled a kangaroo court except that would be too disrespectful towards marsupials…

Indeed, Atwood refused to say who Leahy’s accusers were. She wouldn’t even say how many accusers had laid complaints! How this would qualify as a privacy issue is beyond our pay grade.

As well, many of Leahy’s supporters, many clad in high-visibility vests, were shutout from attending the meeting thanks to Mayor Elizabeth Roy packing the spectators’ gallery an hour prior to the council meeting with her supporters – many of whom were public sector union members.

It was a joke without a punchline.

And Mayor Roy was a hypocritical clown. She admonished spectators not to “cheer, boo, or laugh” when discussions got heated. But when she announced she’s running for re-election in October, she did nothing to stem the cheering from her minions. Yet again, one law for thee, one law for me. (Of note: Leahy announced he will be running for mayor this year, too.)

Yet, how odd that Leahy is deemed to be “disrespectful” given the outrageous comments by Coun. Victoria Bozinovski last month when she stated that those who are opposed to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program are “xenophobic… racist… garbage.”

Whitby councillor says opposing Temporary Foreign Worker Program is 'racist': @TheMenzoid



If you take issue with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, a Whitby councillor says you are “garbage… xenophobic… racist”!



In the Town of Whitby just east of Toronto, most of the… pic.twitter.com/QE7C3Ctf3i — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 25, 2026

Notably, Bozinovski is in a conflict of interest here given that she is a commercial real estate broker and one of her specialties is the hospitality sector – a sector that absolutely adores the TFW Program.

Of note, in the aftermath, Bozinovski apparently scrubbed her presence from the Internet when the controversy erupted. Just one hitch: there’s this little thingy called the Wayback Machine. And guess what? We retrieved this nugget of information about her: “Victoria is completing her postgraduate studies in immigration and citizenship law, further expanding her ability to support and advocate for diverse communities.”

Translation: it would seem that Bozinovski wants to become an immigration consultant. That would be added incentive for her to support the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Cha-ching!

In any event, council and the integrity commissioner have collectively turned a blind eye to Bozinovski’s transgressions. Why? Well, she’s part of council’s mean girls’ club – and clearly, membership has its privileges.

So, in the final analysis, even though the integrity commissioner admitted that the content of Leahy’s Facebook post was “factual and accurate,” the point is, some anonymous town employee(s) felt offended that the video was posted. And oh! That “dramatic” music!

Bottom line: town councillors and city staffers need to realize that they work for us (i.e., the taxpayer.) And if “dramatic” music is so triggering to them, they need to find another profession.

Epilogue: maybe the Town of Whitby was caught in a lie or maybe it was an honest mistake regarding whether Dryden Boulevard is supposed to be signed 50 km/h or 60 km/h. But it’s a moot point: Rebel News has since been informed that crossing guards CAN be deployed at 60 km/h roads according to the Ontario Traffic Council Crossing Guard.

Oops.

Of note, Rebel News would like to apologize in advance in case this “dramatic” information has triggered any Town of Whitby staffers and/or councillors.