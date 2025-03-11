White House fires back at Canada after Ford imposes electricity tariff

Amid increasing trade tensions between Canada and the U.S., White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt reaffirmed President Trump's desire to see Canada become the 51st state during a press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Leavitt laid out how Canadians would benefit greatly by becoming the 51st state through increased military security, lower taxes, and no tariffs.

President Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods and a 10% tariff on Canadian energy last week before scaling back the levies on goods under the USMCA agreement.

In response to the tariffs, Premier Ford announced a 25% surcharge on American-bound electricity from Ontario that would impact approximately 1.5 million homes and businesses in New York, Michigan, and Minnesota.

Ford also previously stated that he would turn off electricity to the U.S. with a "smile" on his face if President Trump continued with tariffs.

"There would be grave consequences imposed on Canada if they think about shutting off electricity for the United States of America and our citizens," Leavitt said.

President Trump announced earlier today that he would be increasing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum to 50% in retaliation for Premier Ford's electricity surcharge.

In a mid-afternoon announcement from Ontario Tuesday, Ford declared that he would be halting the electricity surcharge on electricity headed to the U.S.

During the press conference, Leavitt reiterated President Trump's idea that it would significantly benefit Canadians to become America's 51st state.

"He believes that Canadians would benefit greatly from becoming the 51st state of the United States of America," she said.

Leavitt added that President Trump has not yet spoken with Mark Carney after the former Bank of Canada governor was selected to replace Justin Trudeau as leader of the Liberal Party and prime minister on Sunday in Ottawa.