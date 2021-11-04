White House lays out federal vaccine mandate compliance date, threatens $14k fines per infraction

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

President Joe Biden has confirmed the date for the federal government’s enforcement of its vaccine mandate for employees at companies with more than 100 workers.

In a statement, the Democrat said “while I would have much preferred that requirements not become necessary, too many people remain unvaccinated for us to get out of this pandemic for good,” going on to claim that he “instituted requirements — and they are working.”

“Vaccination requirements are good for the economy,” he added. “They not only increase vaccination rates but they help send people back to work — as many as five million American workers. They make our economy more resilient in the face of COVID and keep our businesses open.”

The statement continued:

Today, the Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees. If you work for one of these companies you will either need to get vaccinated or test at least weekly. Also today, the Department of Health and Human Services released its rule to ensure that our nation’s healthcare workers are vaccinated. No one should be at risk when they seek medical care. Together, these rules will cover about 100 million Americans – two-thirds of all workers in America.

The New York Times reports that the Biden administration is giving large companies until January 4, at the end of the Christmas holidays, to ensure full compliance from their workforces.

Those without vaccinations are subject to termination and loss of employment, and companies that reject the vaccine mandate will face fines of around $14,000 per infraction.

In addition to the private sector regulations, the Biden administration has also set forth new requirements for health-care workers. Under the broad sweeping vaccine mandate, all 17 million workers and health-care facilities that are on Medicare or Medicaid funding must be vaccinated by January 4.

A summary for the new workplace vaccine requirements has been published by the federal agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which states that the requirement is “an emergency temporary standard (ETS) to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace.”

“ETS requires employers to determine the vaccination status of each employee, obtain acceptable proof of vaccination, maintain records of each employee’s vaccination status, and maintain a roster of each employee’s vaccination status,” OSHA states.

In addition to the vaccine requirement, the mandate requires employees who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask when indoors or in a vehicle with another person for work purposes, “except in certain limited circumstances.”