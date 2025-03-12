White House says Canada has been ripping off Americans for decades

The ongoing and volatile tariff war between Canada, the United States, and now other global powers like China has reached a boiling point, intensifying tensions over trade policies and exposing long-standing economic inequalities.

“If you look at the rates of tariffs across the board that Canadians have been imposing on the American people and our workers here, it is egregious,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in response to reporters claiming the tariff threats coming from President Trump are ‘egregious.’

Referring to a tariff chart, Leavitt went on to highlight how American cheese and butter already face a nearly 300% tariff, and further referred to other countries like India imposing a 150% tariff on American alcohol. Japan imposes tariffs on rice at a shocking 700%.

“President Trump believes in reciprocity and it’s about dang time that we have a president who actually looks out for American business and workers,” she furthered. “All he’s asking for at the end of the day is fair and balanced trade practices and unfortunately Canada has not been treating us fairly over the last several decades.”

Much of the conversation centered on Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s announcement on March 10 that he would impose a surcharge on electricity to the United States. Ford stated he would “not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely” at the time.

"Maximum pressure to maximize our leverage": Premier Doug Ford announces Ontario will be placing a surcharge on energy sent to the United States.



"If the US escalates, I will not hesitate to shut the electricity off completely," Ford threatens. pic.twitter.com/oKd8l0fVSC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 10, 2025

Premier Ford quickly backpedaled on those threats the following day, marking yet another instance of his well-known tendency to ‘flip-flop’ on major decisions. This sudden reversal, which has become a hallmark of his leadership style, leaves many uncertain about the seriousness of Ford’s remarks and whether his stance on the issue could change again at a moment’s notice.

BREAKING: Premier Ford announces he's suspending the 25% surcharge on energy sent to the US. Ford says he, along with Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, will travel to the meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. pic.twitter.com/AmfFD8pLdS — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 11, 2025

Leavitt reinforced to reporters on March 11 that “Canada is a neighbour, a partner, they have always been an ally, perhaps they are becoming a competitor now, but as the president laid out in his Truth Social post, he believes Canadians would benefit greatly to becoming the 51st state of the United States of America.”

Citing research on Canada’s cost of living, Leavitt pointed out that the average home price is significantly higher and emphasized that Canadians could be better economically and militarily served by joining the U.S., with potential tax breaks and other advantages.