'White people have a very, very serious problem': Jon Stewart

Apple TV+

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who now hosts “The Problem With Jon Stewart” on Apple TV+ published an episode Monday where he discussed the “problem with white people,” suggesting that white people around the world must take responsibility for systemic racism.

Stewart, who has reinvented his image as a woke flagellant, went on a tirade about white people and the problems they contribute to society. His remarks were well received by the audience, which is undoubtedly made up of more woke flagellants who enjoyed his preaching.

A minute-and-a-half segment of a much longer 20-minute episode was shared on social media, in which Stewart condemned white Americans for participating in the disenfranchisement and oppression of black people, noting that “America has always prioritized white comfort over black survival.”

Pure unadulterated cringe from Jon Stewart. The exercise of narcissistic self-flagellation is off the charts. pic.twitter.com/BbSOEYkLh9 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 29, 2022

“And thus, the problem with white people,” Stewart said to a crowd of woke NPCs who applauded and hollered at his opening statement.

“I’m just gonna stop for a second and pose so you can get your memes out. OK, there we go. Get a good picture for your clickbaits,” said Stewart as he posed before a screen that read “The Problem with White People.”

“For however sincerely we want to reckon and listen, the truth is America has always prioritized white comfort over black survival,” declared Stewart.

“Black people have had to fight so hard for equality, that they’ve been irreparably set back in the pursuit of equity, and any real attempt to repair a ton of that damage (whispers “reparation”) sets off white people’s ‘they’re coming for our s***’ alarm,’” he continued. “Which we would know ourselves if we had actually been listening.”

“My feeling is, white people, have a very, very serious problem,” concluded Stewart. “And they should start thinking about what they can do about it.”

Airing a clip of the late novelist Toni Morisson who said “Take me out of it,” Stewart replied: “Understood.”

Stewart, who clearly hasn’t read anything by Thomas Sowell, appears content in his lofty new position as a spokesman for woke whites.

Like other elites with a platform, Stewart stands to benefit from the continued insistence on victimizing black people and minorities as a perpetual underclass. Crucially, he is using “black survival” to elevate himself onto a soapbox to signal his virtue.