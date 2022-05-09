WHO admits Sweden had fewer COVID deaths per capita than most of Europe

By Lewis Brackpool UK Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in London, United Kingdom Donate E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The World Health Organization has admitted in its new figures that Sweden, despite not enforcing strict lockdowns and mask mandates, had fewer deaths per capita than most of Europe.

The Telegraph reports that:

Sweden’s death rate during the Covid pandemic is among the lowest in Europe, despite the country refusing to impose strict lockdowns, according to new figures from the World Health Organisation. The UN health agency released estimates of excess deaths - people who died directly and indirectly from Covid - showing the pandemic had wrought a “staggering toll” worldwide, with 14.9 million fatalities, three times higher than fatalities officially reported.

Whilst Sweden was heavily criticised on the world stage for not implementing harsh lockdowns and strict mask mandates like other countries, it is revealed that Sweden, in 2020 and 2021, had an average excess death rate of 56 per 100,000 in comparison to 109 in the United Kingdom, 111 in Spain, 116 in Germany and 133 in Italy.

WHO official Dr. William Msemburi said that “the vast majority of deaths, some 68%, were centred in just 10 countries, which include the United States, Russia and India.”

A study published back in February by Johns Hopkin University concluded that the global lockdowns had a much more detrimental effect on citizens than any benefit.

Researchers from this study said “while this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted.”

The Telegraph also reported that: