WHO adopts ratifying international law amendments as Tedros strategizes pushback on 'anti-vaxxers'

Strengthening the World Health Organization through ratified international law and a new pandemic treaty may have repercussions for those upholding bodily autonomy as the director general for global health declares strategies are needed to 'push back against anti-vaxxers.'

Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP
Amendments to legally binding existing international health regulations (IHR) were adopted despite repeated opposition at the 77th annual meeting of the World Health Assembly (WHA) last week in Geneva, Switzerland.

As the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), the WHA meets annually to discuss global health initiatives without democratic oversight.

Top priorities at this year's meeting of unelected health dictators included adopting amendments to the IHR and formalizing the language of a new pandemic treaty, agreement or accord.

This will “facilitate an enormous global build up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex, which seeks to trigger ongoing ‘pandemic emergencies that will be made even worse by ‘relevant health products,’” independent researcher James Roguski explains.

There are hundreds of sweeping changes proposed, including the definition and development of “relevant health products.” These products will be necessary anytime there is a “public health emergency of international concern,” which will be declared at the whim and sole authority of the WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebrysus.

Relevant health products are described as “products needed to respond to public health emergencies of international concern, including pandemic emergencies, which may include medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, vector control products, personal protective equipment, decontamination products, assistive products, antidotes, cell- and gene-based therapies, and other health technologies.”

DG Tedros will “support States Parties, upon their request, and, as appropriate, through relevant WHO-coordinated and other networks and mechanisms… to promote research and development and strengthen local production of quality, safe and effective relevant health products, and facilitate other measures relevant for the full implementation of this provision.”

During a live stream of the WHA’s roundtable on celebrating 50 years of immunization progress, Tedros says anti-vaxxers must be strategized against.

“It’s time to be more aggressive in pushing back on anti-vaxxers,” he says, before blaming them for “creating havoc” throughout the COVID era.

“Anti-vaccine activism, which I call anti-science aggression, has now become a major killing force globally,” American scientist Peter Hotez says in a video published by the WHO in December 2022. He claims that “anti-science now kills more people than things like gun violence, global terrorism, nuclear proliferation, or cyber attacks,” without merit. Hotez says that political solutions are needed to “address” this.

Canadian conservative MP Leslyn Lewis penned a letter to Liberal Health Minister Mark Holland expressing concern around IHR amendments and a new pandemic treaty.

Lewis claims that both would cede health authority to the WHO and erode national sovereignty, pointing out that due process is being skirted as these changes are pushed through. She also rightfully notes that the Canadian delegates present at the WHA would be acting outside their scope even to consider amendments to existing, legally binding international law.

Nonetheless, the WHA adopted ratifications and unelected health bureaucrat Theresa Tam reinforced Canada’s commitment to strengthening the WHO… without a vote.

