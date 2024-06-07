WHO pandemic treaty 'compromises freedom': Dr. Jennifer Hibberd

E-transfer (Canada):

As one of the founding members of the Canadian COVID Care Alliance, Dr. Jennifer Hibberd has been a target for censorship by news outlets and social media. Hibberd's name was featured in an in-depth Global News article in January 2022, labelling her and other professionals as "Canadian doctors [who] are undermining the fight against COVID-19."

Hibberd, a dental surgeon, was among the many prominent figures who attended a rally against the World Health Organization's effort to draft a global pandemic treaty in Geneva, Switzerland.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant caught up with Hibberd while covering the event, asking her whether these attempts at censorship extended into her career.

“Yes, I have had my college investigate me and I went through a whole period, about a year and a half. I still have my licence and I hope to keep my licence, but we'll see what happens,” she said.

Hibberd says her first encounter with censorship was on YouTube, where conversations she had about natural immunity with specialists from around the world was removed by the platform.

Incidents like this, she says, propelled her to help launch the Canadian COVID Care Alliance and to serve as the vice-president of the Canada Health Alliance.

The key to pushing back, Hibberd says, is finding common ground with people.

“I wouldn't consider myself a radical activist, and as such, I think I can hold my position,” she explains. “And you just create that common ground with people that everybody can relate to.”

Addressing the World Health Organization's attempt to implement a global pandemic treaty, Hibberd says her message to people is simple: “have a look, do the research and then you make your personal decision.”

Most people, she thinks, would not go along with what the organization is proposing if they knew what was at stake — ceding health-care control to distant, unelected international agencies.

“This is a big issue, and really, everybody should take the time to have a look at this and see,” Hibberd says. “Talk with people in your local community ... the language they use is very gentle, kind language ... but if you just take that quiet time to read through it, you realize your freedom is being compromised.”