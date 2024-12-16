Who's your favourite Rebel? Vote in Rebel News Viewers' Choice Awards 2024

The results of the Viewers' Choice Awards 2024 will be announced on Friday, December 20.

Ezra Levant
  |   December 16, 2024   |   News Analysis

Who's your favourite Rebel News reporter? We are having our annual 'Rebbie Awards' 2024 edition, and the most exciting category is the Viewers' Choice Award.

You get to vote who's the best Rebel. Now I find that an impossible question to answer, it's like asking which of your own children you love the most.

But it is a fun way for our viewers to show our journalists how much they appreciate their hard work. From reporting on the antisemitic crime wave across Canada and in Australia, to standing up for free speech, to covering Trudeau’s corruption and a dozen more beats, our journalism has never been more important — and our team of reporters has never been more courageous!

Go to www.ViewersChoiceAwards.ca. Now each Rebel News viewer gets just one vote, so cast it wisely. Go to www.ViewersChoiceAwards.ca and vote now. We will announce the results on Friday, December 20. 

I know it's hard to choose your favourite Rebel, they're all great, but it's in the spirit of friendly competition and I genuinely want to know what our viewers think. 

You know the CBC would never let the public rank their reporters. Go to www.ViewersChoiceAwards.ca and vote now!

