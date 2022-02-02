Who should replace Erin O'Toole as CPC leader?

By Mocha Bezirgan Convoy Reports We have reporters across Canada covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. TAKE ACTION E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Well, it’s official. Erin O’Toole has been voted out of caucus.

Just earlier today, 73 out of 119 MPs voted to remove Mr. O’Toole from his position as the leader of the conservative party.

Scott Reid, National Conservative Caucus chair, confirmed that the chair did not vote and only 45 out of 119 MPs wanted Erin O’Toole to remain in caucus.

What does Erin O'Toole's version of the Conservative Party look like?



Put it this way: Pierre Poilievre is not speaking at this weekend's party convention, but Walied Soliman is: https://t.co/LC2hw67Zli — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) March 18, 2021

We hit the streets of Ottawa, the nation's capital to gather some opinions on why Mr. O’Toole was voted out and who they believe would be the perfect replacement for him.

It came as no surprise that most people we spoke with believed that Pierre Poilievre, MP for the riding of Carleton would be the perfect fit. Enjoy the report.