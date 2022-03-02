Who will mourn the COVID Karens?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton (follow @AndrewLawton on Twitter) called in to talk about what will happen to the COVID enforcers now that rules are being dismantled.

Here's a bit of what Andrew had to say:

“There are people that have derived great purpose from the control that the pandemic has brought them, and a lot of these people are going to retreat back into irrelevance once this is all done. “And I think that's very threatening, because they've enjoyed for the last two years, a sort of cultural hegemony on the narrative which they will not have forever, and I think fewer and fewer Canadians are accepting.”

