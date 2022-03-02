Who will mourn the COVID Karens?
‘There are people that have derived great purpose from the control that the pandemic has brought them’, Andrew Lawton tells Ezra Levant.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton (follow @AndrewLawton on Twitter) called in to talk about what will happen to the COVID enforcers now that rules are being dismantled.
Here's a bit of what Andrew had to say:
“There are people that have derived great purpose from the control that the pandemic has brought them, and a lot of these people are going to retreat back into irrelevance once this is all done.
“And I think that's very threatening, because they've enjoyed for the last two years, a sort of cultural hegemony on the narrative which they will not have forever, and I think fewer and fewer Canadians are accepting.”
