Wholesome children's series focuses on teaching free society principles

If you’ve ever struggled with ways to educate your children on economic, political and civic principles that are aligned with a more traditionally principled approach, the Tuttle Twins series is for you.

Series creator Connor Boyack is a homeschooling dad of two, an author and public speaker who developed this content after seeing a need to provide freedom-loving parents with material that was easy to digest for young minds.

In our interview, Boyack points out that “kids need to understand what their freedoms are, how to be an entrepreneur, how to have critical thinking, what money is, why inflation is happening (it’s not because of Putin, it’s because they’ve been printing a ton of money), and our books have these answers.”

This series recently came under fire by legacy media critics from CNN who published a hit piece on the series titled “The right-wing children’s entertainment complex is upon us.”

Connor discusses how this helped his bottom line and increased his exposure to parents seeking alternative content for their children:

For decades, overtly and covertly, the quote unquote “Left” has long been doing it. We see them saying the quiet part out loud now when they’re admitting publicly to what they’ve long been doing quietly and more behind the scenes. They’re more brazen, they’re more proactive, agenda driven and activist-y so parents are increasingly recognizing that institutions that they’ve long trusted, no longer deserve their trust.

In addition to the Tuttle Twins book series and combination packs, they also have a free TV series and various homeschooling curriculum subjects.