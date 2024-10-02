Who's best for B.C.? Let's watch the leaders' debate together!

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The leadership debate between British Columbia's contenders for premier is right around the corner — and I'd like to invite you to watch it with us!

You can join me and my colleague, Sheila Gunn Reid, as well as some special guests on October 8 for special livestream coverage of the B.C. leaders' debate. This race to be the next premier has been one of the tightest and spiciest yet, which means we should be in for a fun and nail-biting evening.

Head over to BCdecides.com and sign up for notifications. We'll be sure to send you a reminder, so you don't miss this exciting event!