Why are WSJ employees invited to Davos?

When asked if the WEF is a force for good in the world, columnist from the WSJ said, 'I don't view it in those terms, I just view it as a meeting, a gathering, an opportunity to talk to people. I'm morally neutral.'

  • By Callum Smiles
  • January 18, 2023
  • News Analysis

Wall Street Journal columnist and former Editor-in-Chief, Gerard Baker was in attendance this week at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual conference in Davos, Switzerland. 

On the second day of the annual gathering of the elite, he spoke with Rebel News' UK reporter Callum Smiles about what he thought about the WEF's event and why the Wall Street Journal is given media accreditation. 

Each year, some of the world's richest and most influential people attend the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss policies on a global level. Speakers at the event usually discuss subjects such as climate change, social justice, sustainability, technology, and global governance. 

News Analysis World Economic Forum
