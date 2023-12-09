Why are Trudeau and his media party labelling Canada 'genocidal'?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 8, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Canadian academic and author Dr. Tom Flanagan, to hear about his book, Kamloops Myths and the Madness of Crowds.

Ezra talked about the dilution of the word 'genocide' when it is used to describe residential schools:

We're dealing here with some pretty serious issues that could have, could have consequences, you know, the word genocide is thrown about so casually these days. The former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court called Canada a genocidal regime. She used that word, and Justin Trudeau picked it up. It's now thrown around handily. It's funny because Trudeau of course, will not call what China is doing in the Xinjiang province a genocide. He doesn't want to hurt their feelings, but he condemns Canada as a genocidal regime... a fellow who I interviewed when I was at Sun News said at his family reunions, the entire family would reminisce about the time at these schools and not one of them had a complaint. I know some holocaust survivors, many of them are dying now. I've never in my life encountered a holocaust survivor whoever looks back on their time in Auschwitz or another death camp with fondness, like never, like there's no doubt about it whatsoever. So to use the word genocide, to describe these Indian residential schools in the face of these alumni who said 'no, actually it was sort of great, it taught me life skills,' that is a shocking appropriation and dilution of the word genocide in my mind.

Tom explained how the Kamloops 'unmarked graves' story isn't proof of a genocide: