Why are Ontario voters so apathetic? Randy Hiller on Ontario's election

Former MPP Randy Hillier joins David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini on our Rebel News election night livestream, where he tried to sum up why he thinks voters in Ontario are so apathetic.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 07, 2022
  • News Analysis

With voter turnout reaching historic lows in Ontario, what is driving residents of Canada's largest province to be so apathetic?

On our special election night livestream, former MPP Randy Hillier joined hosts David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini to discuss why he thinks voters just can't be bothered to show up to the polling station.

