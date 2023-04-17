Why did Trudeau’s brother accept the China-linked cheque at the Trudeau Foundation?

WE NEED YOUR HELP Help support our independent journalism! 588 Donors

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, came to the Chief Joe Mathias Centre on the Squamish Nation, to announce a whopping $8.2 billion dollar funding agreement with the First Nations Health Authority over the next 10 years.

While state-preferred media was on site amplifying the message that the prime minister’s budget will balance itself message, Rebel News was present to ask Trudeau a question legacy media reporters have yet to pose to him.

Why did his brother Alexandre Trudeau accept the Beijing-linked cheque at the Trudeau Foundation?

Last week news broke that the CEO and entire board of directors of the Trudeau Foundation resigned over the “politicization of a questionable 2016 donation from Chinese billionaires.”

Since then, Canadians have learned that the donation suspected to have been given with China’s intent to influence Canada, may have been received by Prime Minister Trudeau’s own brother, Alexandre Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau meets with businessman Niu Gensheng at his Meech Lake house short months after his brother, Alexandre Trudeau, accepted the tainted donation to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation that is claimed to have originated from the Chinese government to buy influence.… pic.twitter.com/N52W6r36TL — The Real Andy Lee Show (@RealAndyLeeShow) April 13, 2023

According to The Globe and Mail:

“The agreement with the two Chinese businessmen who initially took credit for the donation was signed by Alexandre Trudeau, brother of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a foundation board member at the time.”

So why is Trudeau yet to respond to the public about this direct familial tie to the shady donation?

Rebel News was on the ground at the Chief Joe Mathias Centre on the Squamish Nation to try and get you the answer to that question. It’s no surprise that his media gatekeepers at the event turned our journalists away.

Unlike the state-backed media who were welcomed to cover the visit, Rebel News was told to leave by Trudeau’s handlers before we could ask him a single question.