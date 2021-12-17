Why did Trudeau's bodyguards assault our reporter? Cameraman Lincoln Jay reacts

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra sat down with our videographer Lincoln Jay to discuss what happened on the night he was on scene when our reporter David Menzies was assaulted by Trudeau's bodyguards.

We are suing the RCMP, the three officers involved, and the government itself for attacking David Menzies. Please donate here to offset our legal costs.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.