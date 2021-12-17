Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

Why did Trudeau's bodyguards assault our reporter? Cameraman Lincoln Jay reacts

RCMP roughed up reporter David Menzies, but left our cameraman — only a foot away — completely alone.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 17, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra sat down with our videographer Lincoln Jay to discuss what happened on the night he was on scene when our reporter David Menzies was assaulted by Trudeau's bodyguards.

We are suing the RCMP, the three officers involved, and the government itself for attacking David Menzies. Please donate here to offset our legal costs.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Justin Trudeau Canada RCMP Stand With David
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.