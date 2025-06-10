Why do American Jews continue supporting Democrats?

The horrific terrorist attack in Boulder, Colo., on June 8 made for international headlines. That’s when the grassroots movement known as Run For Their Lives was taking place on a Sunday afternoon.

Run For Their Lives is an ongoing event that calls for the release of the remaining hostages who are still being held by the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza post-Oct. 7, 2023.

Shockingly, this solidarity event was firebombed in broad daylight outside Boulder’s courthouse situated near the Pearl Street Mall.

The alleged attacker is an Egyptian-born man and non-U.S. citizen, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45. He remains in custody facing more than 100 criminal charges including several counts of attempted murder.

Soliman allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at participants. He also used a homemade flamethrower in a grotesque attempt to incinerate innocent civilians.

Fifteen people and one dog suffered burns. One of the victims was an elderly Holocaust survivor. Of note, Soliman shouted “free Palestine” during the attack.

Who is Mohamed Sabry Soliman?



The Trump Administration said that his family would be deported back to Egypt. Disturbingly, Biden-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Gordon Gallagher ordered the deportation proceedings be halted.



MORE by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/bQtWAFVwjm — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) June 9, 2025

In the aftermath, a troubling question arises: is the Democratic Party partly to blame for the likes of Mohamed Sabry Soliman gaining entry into the U.S. (he was living in Colorado illegally.)

After all, the Democrats are all about open borders. Millions of illegal aliens – including criminals – entered the U.S. during the Biden administration.

As well, former president Joe Biden refused to enforce the sanctions against Iran, which were enacted by the first Trump administration. This had the effect of financially enriching the world’s number one state sponsor of terrorism.

Thanks to its oil wealth, Iran was once again flush with cash, which the Islamic state used to fund such terror groups as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis (which are dedicated to the elimination of the ”little Satan”, Israel, and the “big Satan”, the United States.)

Meanwhile. Colorado used to be a swing state; but since 2008, it has been a blue state.

Yet, what is truly staggering is that the majority of U.S. Jews still support the Democratic Party. In the 2024 Presidential Election, some exit polls indicated that Jewish voters supported Kamala Harris by as much as 78% – even though the Democratic Party has a clear problem with antisemitism within its ranks.

It's baffling…

Indeed, in the aftermath of the June 8 attempted massacre in Boulder, Republicans in Congress, including Lauren Boebert and Gabe Evans, slammed the Democrats on social media.

Boebert posted: “When progressives allow and encourage hate speech toward Jews for their mere existence, people get hurt.”

When progressives allow and encourage hate speech toward Jews for their mere existence, people get hurt. We just saw it in DC, and it’s sadly no surprise to see it in Boulder. We need to forcefully condemn this rhetoric and stand with the Jewish community as they continue to be… — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) June 2, 2025

As Jew-hatred continues to fester in the U.S. – and as the Democrats turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to such hatred – another question arises: in upcoming U.S. elections, will the majority of Jewish Americans still continue to overwhelmingly support the Democrats?

If so, why?