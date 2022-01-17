Why doesn't the US care about Canada's illegal border entry at Roxham Road?

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Alexa Lavoie joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about how easy it is for trespassers to jump the queue into Canada.

The province of Quebec is one of the worst COVID lockdown jurisdictions in the free world, with a curfew, gathering limits, a ban on indoor dining and a prohibition on church services, but the illegal border crossing at Quebec's Roxham Road remains wide open to illegal migrants, arriving via the United States, who take a cab ride from the nearest airport to the end of the residential street before waltzing across into Canada.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.