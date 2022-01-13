Roxham Rd: Migrants keep pouring in as Quebec harshens tone on the unvaccinated

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Welcome to Roxham Road for the second time, with Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy!

A provincial lockdown has also been reimplemented for a second time. Also announced by the Legault government, was the curfew 2.0, so it was important to go and see if the illegal immigration problem was still alive following the spread of the Omicron variant.

Not only did the police themselves confirm that many illegals were crossing the border on a daily basis, but we saw it with our own eyes that day — more than 20 immigrants crossed in front of us, and this is in the space of a few hours.

According to TVA Nouvelles' sources, about 100 illegal migrants cross every day, often infected with COVID-19. Housed and transported at our expense, these migrants are taken care of by the state, which adds to the current problem.

Roxham Road is not only an illegal entry point, but also a source of propagation of COVID-19, which comes to punish the citizens. A political mismanagement that becomes costly to the taxpayers, that confines, once again, those who pay for all this nonsense.

Bienvenue à nouveau au chemin Roxham, avec Alexa Lavoie et Guillaume Roy! Le confinement de la province a été réinstauré pour une seconde fois. Également annoncé par le gouvernement Legault fut le couvre-feu 2.0, alors il était important d’aller constater si le problème d’immigration illégale était encore d’actualité suite à la propagation du variant Omicron.

Non seulement la police elle-même nous a confirmé que plusieurs migrants illégaux traversaient quotidienment la frontière, mais nous l’avons constaté de nos propres yeux cette journée-la — plus d’une vingtaine d’immigrants ont traversé devant nos yeux, et cela, dans l’espace de quelques heures seulement.

Selon les sources de TVA Nouvelles, une centaine de migrants illégaux traversent chaque jour et cela, souvent en étant infecté par la Covid-19. Logés et transportés à nos frais, ces migrants sont pris en charge par la société d’état qui vient alourdir la problématique actuelle.

Le chemin Roxham est non seulement une porte d’entrée illégale, mais également une source de propagation de la Covid-19, qui vient punir les citoyens. Une mauvaise gestion politique qui devient de plus en plus coûteuse aux contribuables, et qui vient confiner, une fois de plus, ceux qui payent pour tout ce non-sens.