Why has Tim Walz travelled to China over a dozen times?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, freedom advocate and survivor of Mao's Cultural Revolution Xi Van Fleet joined the show to discuss Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's ties to China.

Walz previously stated in 2016 that he has travelled to China "dozens" of times, although a Harris-Walz campaign representative recently acknowledged that the number was "closer to 15 times."

The Minnesota governor says he first went to China in 1989 on a trip to live in the country and teach young students for a year. Walz continued taking trips to China with students until the early 2000s prior to running for office, reports Fox News.

Speaking about Walz's trips to China, Van Fleet said, "The Chinese government, especially back then, they had to make sure who they were getting. And there must be vetting going on."

"He must [have] passed their examinations. 'OK this guy looks like he's going to be a useful idiot.' It turned out he's not just a useful idiot, he's a true believer. He absolutely loved what he saw," she said.

"He described China with communism as the system that's so fair that everyone has the same thing. He must be blind, because not everyone has the same thing. The ruling class have everything, the average people have nothing," she added.

Van Fleet went on: "The whole teaching trip was organized by Harvard, known as really the university that's the most pro-CCP since the 30s. So he was part of that organization that was sent to China."

Walz recently stirred controversy during the vice presidential debate with his unclear response after being asked about his claims of being on the ground in China during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.