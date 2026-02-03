Avi Yemini arrives in a REBEL African country that officially DOESN'T EXIST

I’m reporting from the capital of Somaliland, a self-governing, Muslim democracy in the Horn of Africa that has long been overlooked by the international community. Unlike its troubled neighbour Somalia, Somaliland boasts stability, functioning institutions and regular free and fair elections. Yet for more than 30 years, the world has largely acted as if it doesn’t exist.

For decades, if you mentioned Somaliland, most people would have assumed you meant Somalia: a failed state notorious for piracy, kidnappings and extremist violence. But Somaliland is entirely different.

This territory was once British Somaliland, a protectorate established during the European scramble for Africa. Its southern neighbour, Italian Somaliland, shared language and culture but followed different colonial laws and political traditions. That distinction has proved crucial.

On 26 June 1960, British Somaliland briefly became independent, recognised by around 35 countries including Australia, Canada, the UK, and the United States. Only five days later, it voluntarily joined Italian Somaliland, creating the Somali Republic.

That union quickly failed. Somaliland’s people were marginalised politically and economically. Tensions erupted in the late 1980s when Somalia’s dictatorship launched a brutal campaign against civilians. Cities including Hargeisa were indiscriminately bombed, and estimates suggest 50,000 to 200,000 people were killed, with hundreds of thousands more displaced.

When Somalia’s regime collapsed in 1991, Somaliland reclaimed the sovereignty it had previously surrendered. Since then, it has rebuilt from the ground up. The nation held elections, transferred power peacefully, disarmed militias and successfully kept extremist groups out.

For 34 years, Somaliland has functioned as a de facto state, without UN recognition, foreign troops, or the international aid that flows to Mogadishu.

That changed just over a month ago when Israel formally recognised Somaliland and the hope now is that other nations follow suit.

Over the coming weeks, I’ll be speaking with everyday citizens, business leaders, and politicians to explore why Somaliland’s success matters strategically and morally. As I see it, this is about acknowledging societies that defeat extremism rather than funding failed states. There are no active terrorist groups here, no al-Shabaab influence, no ISIS presence. Recognition isn’t about regime change, it’s about recognising reality.

You can follow the full series of my reporting at TheTruthAboutSomaliland.com. Bookmark the site, share the content, and consider signing the petition calling for the world to finally acknowledge Somaliland.