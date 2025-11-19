Why Meta is suddenly messaging Aussie teenagers

Meta has begun issuing account warnings to thousands of teenagers as Australia prepares to enforce the nation’s controversial under-16 social media ban.

The tech giant confirmed that children aged 13 to 15 have started receiving messages urging them to download or delete their data before access begins shutting down from December 4. The company said users will be notified through in-app alerts, emails and text messages, giving them a strict 14-day window before accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Threads are disabled. All known under-16 accounts are expected to be removed by December 10.

Messenger will remain accessible despite its former link to Facebook accounts, with Meta noting it sits outside the scope of the new legislation.

“For all our users aged 15 and under, we understand the importance of the treasured memories, connections, and content within your accounts,” Meta regional policy director Mia Garlick said. “Look out for our official notifications and follow the instructions to safely preserve and download your digital history across Instagram, Threads, and Facebook.

“When you turn 16 and can access our apps again all your content will be available exactly as you left it.”

Meta said anyone over 16 who is mistakenly locked out will be able to "prove" their age using facial recognition or government ID through the third-party verification app Yoti, though critics have called out how easily teenagers could game the system to gain access to social accounts. The company added this step will be compulsory for users seeking to revise their age from under 16 to over 16.

However, Meta acknowledged the challenge of accurately identifying users’ ages online.

“Though we are committed to compliance, we must also acknowledge the findings of the Age Assurance Technology Trial, which recognises the particular challenges of age assurance at the novel 16 age boundary,” Meta vice president and global head of safety Antigone Davis said.

“We believe a better approach is required: a standard, more accurate, and privacy-preserving system, such as OS/app store-level age verification. This, combined with our investments in ongoing efforts to assure age and verify that signal and age-appropriate experiences like Teen Accounts, offers a more comprehensive protection for young people online.”

Beyond Meta’s platforms, other services including TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube, Reddit and Kick will also deactivate or delete accounts belonging to under-16 users on December 10.