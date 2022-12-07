Wikipedia's 'non-trivial left-wing bias': Ian Miles Cheong

Last week, Elon Musk teamed up with journalist Matt Taibbi to release the “Twitter Files”. The brief expose revealed censorship requests from political actors, like the Biden campaign leading up to the 2020 election.

Naturally, with many people curious about what news was breaking in the story, people turned to Wikipedia. But the open-source encyclopedia's editors are considering removing the story from the platform altogether. In response, Musk said this showed how the organization had a “non-trivial left-wing bias.”

Joining guest host David Menzies on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss Musk's shot at Wikipedia was Rebel News contributor Ian Miles Cheong.

Ian, who has been interacting frequently with the self-appointed “Chief Twit” on the platform, told David this isn't the first time Wikipedia has engaged in a form of soft censorship.

This is not the first time we've seen a kind of unspoken collusion between Wikipedia editors and their friends in the media, because I don't think they openly talk about this. But they certainly serve the same agenda and that is what we're seeing right now. They want to suppress this story as a so-called nothingburger because it damages their narrative. So, they will do anything in their power to ensure that the story doesn't gain any traction or legs. And they will claim that because the media's not covering it, therefore it's not a story. And the media in turn can say the same thing — they'll say, well there's no Wikipedia page on it, so therefore it is not a notable story worth covering. They've done so numerous times; they did the same thing with the lab-leak theory a couple of years ago.

