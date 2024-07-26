Wildfire destroys Alberta town of Jasper, fuels political division nationally

Shocking destruction of Canadian town sees thousands of Albertans in need of support while raising questions of accountability for something that should have never happened.

Countless locals have been left unemployed, homeless, and deprived of the community they call home, as a massive wildfire rips through the town of Jasper, AB.

On July 22, a State of Emergency was declared and evacuation orders put in place, causing the displacement of roughly 25,000 Jasper locals and tourists.

Many are now seeking refuge at reception centres and in other Alberta cities, for food, shelter, and other means of support, as flames continue to ravage their community.

Devastated by the damage this wildfire has caused, those here are now faced with the harsh reality this situation has brought.

Many were reluctant to speak to their circumstances on camera at this time, however, we were able to speak to some of the affected individuals just outside a facility, to find out a little bit more about what transpired and how it has impacted them.

Not only is this a crisis for those directly affected by this wildfire, this situation has also sparked a national conversation around how wildfires should be mitigated, and whether negligent climate activism has a role to play in wildfire management.

We also spoke with Martin Belanger, known online as Marty Up North, a prominent Albertan outdoorsman content creator, who took social media by storm after posting his reaction to this wildfire situation.

With decades of experience exploring and living near Jasper National Park, Marty detailed his concerns around how lacking forest maintenance and political decision making may have been prime factors exacerbating the crisis we now see today.

