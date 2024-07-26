Wildfire destroys Alberta town of Jasper, fuels political division nationally

E-transfer (Canada):

Countless locals have been left unemployed, homeless, and deprived of the community they call home, as a massive wildfire rips through the town of Jasper, AB.

On July 22, a State of Emergency was declared and evacuation orders put in place, causing the displacement of roughly 25,000 Jasper locals and tourists.

Many are now seeking refuge at reception centres and in other Alberta cities, for food, shelter, and other means of support, as flames continue to ravage their community.

Devastated by the damage this wildfire has caused, those here are now faced with the harsh reality this situation has brought.

Many were reluctant to speak to their circumstances on camera at this time, however, we were able to speak to some of the affected individuals just outside a facility, to find out a little bit more about what transpired and how it has impacted them.

Not only is this a crisis for those directly affected by this wildfire, this situation has also sparked a national conversation around how wildfires should be mitigated, and whether negligent climate activism has a role to play in wildfire management.

President @JoeBiden tonight called climate change the existential threat. We see it in Jasper. As hearts break for Albertans, we pledge support. Get folks safe.



But let's also be real with eachother: this is the world that climate denying Conservatism will leave our children. pic.twitter.com/U5yzHDztnz — Irek Kusmierczyk (@Irek_K) July 25, 2024

We also spoke with Martin Belanger, known online as Marty Up North, a prominent Albertan outdoorsman content creator, who took social media by storm after posting his reaction to this wildfire situation.

Jasper National Park has been my backyard and my playground for 35 years. There isn't a trail in the park that I haven't hiked.



During those 35 years I've seen a lot of mismanagement, but nothing like I've witnessed during the last decade. I've ranted about it it all my… pic.twitter.com/2ms2ckHVwj — Martyupnorth®- Unacceptable Fact Checker (@Martyupnorth_2) July 25, 2024

With decades of experience exploring and living near Jasper National Park, Marty detailed his concerns around how lacking forest maintenance and political decision making may have been prime factors exacerbating the crisis we now see today.