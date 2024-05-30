'Wildly emotional' NDP critic says climate crisis is 'not gender neutral'

'Climate emergencies are not gender neutral,' said NDP MP Laurel Collins. 'The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls. And I am wildly emotional.'

  • By
  • May 30, 2024
  • News
'Wildly emotional' NDP critic says climate crisis is 'not gender neutral'
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Remove Ads

New Democratic climate critic Laurel Collins had a "wildly emotional" response to 'climate change' at the House of Commons, after claiming climate emergencies are "not gender neutral." 

Collins criticized the Conservatives after they called a witness to testify on 'climate change.' Collins became distraught after the witness used the term "climate hysteria."

She tied the root of the word "hysteria" to hysterectomy, an invasive surgery to remove the uterus. "I hope you’ll forgive me if I get emotional," said Collins.

"Climate emergencies are not gender neutral," she claimed. "The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls. And I am wildly emotional."

"This is the existential crisis of our time."

Immediately after voicing concern for her children, MP Collins criticized pro-life Canadians.

"I think we need to think about the intersection of gender and the climate crisis," she said, urging others to "refrain from using language like climate hysteria."

"We are facing a climate emergency," she reiterated.

Canada Climate Change Environment news Expose The Reset
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.