'Wildly emotional' NDP critic says climate crisis is 'not gender neutral'
'Climate emergencies are not gender neutral,' said NDP MP Laurel Collins. 'The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls. And I am wildly emotional.'
New Democratic climate critic Laurel Collins had a "wildly emotional" response to 'climate change' at the House of Commons, after claiming climate emergencies are "not gender neutral."
Collins criticized the Conservatives after they called a witness to testify on 'climate change.' Collins became distraught after the witness used the term "climate hysteria."
She tied the root of the word "hysteria" to hysterectomy, an invasive surgery to remove the uterus. "I hope you’ll forgive me if I get emotional," said Collins.
Conservatives brought a witness to committee who referred to ambitious environmental policy as "climate hysteria".— Laurel Collins (@Laurel_BC) May 27, 2024
That’s who the Conservatives are working with.
Did I get too “hysterical” in my response?
1/2 pic.twitter.com/htu2gRyx9S
"Climate emergencies are not gender neutral," she claimed. "The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls. And I am wildly emotional."
"This is the existential crisis of our time."
When I’m on the brink of tears in Parliament, part of me wonders “Am I cut out for this?” Then I remember we need more people who cry/feel the real threat of what we're facing.— Laurel Collins (@Laurel_BC) January 14, 2021
Here's my heartfelt plea to not look away & for action that matches the scale & urgency of the crisis. pic.twitter.com/5t6dnpjJsh
Immediately after voicing concern for her children, MP Collins criticized pro-life Canadians.
"I think we need to think about the intersection of gender and the climate crisis," she said, urging others to "refrain from using language like climate hysteria."
"We are facing a climate emergency," she reiterated.
