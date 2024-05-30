'Wildly emotional' NDP critic says climate crisis is 'not gender neutral'

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

New Democratic climate critic Laurel Collins had a "wildly emotional" response to 'climate change' at the House of Commons, after claiming climate emergencies are "not gender neutral."

Collins criticized the Conservatives after they called a witness to testify on 'climate change.' Collins became distraught after the witness used the term "climate hysteria."

She tied the root of the word "hysteria" to hysterectomy, an invasive surgery to remove the uterus. "I hope you’ll forgive me if I get emotional," said Collins.

Conservatives brought a witness to committee who referred to ambitious environmental policy as "climate hysteria".



That’s who the Conservatives are working with.



Did I get too “hysterical” in my response?



1/2 pic.twitter.com/htu2gRyx9S — Laurel Collins (@Laurel_BC) May 27, 2024

"Climate emergencies are not gender neutral," she claimed. "The degradation of ecosystems disproportionately impacts women and girls. And I am wildly emotional."

"This is the existential crisis of our time."

When I’m on the brink of tears in Parliament, part of me wonders “Am I cut out for this?” Then I remember we need more people who cry/feel the real threat of what we're facing.



Here's my heartfelt plea to not look away & for action that matches the scale & urgency of the crisis. pic.twitter.com/5t6dnpjJsh — Laurel Collins (@Laurel_BC) January 14, 2021

Immediately after voicing concern for her children, MP Collins criticized pro-life Canadians.

"I think we need to think about the intersection of gender and the climate crisis," she said, urging others to "refrain from using language like climate hysteria."

"We are facing a climate emergency," she reiterated.