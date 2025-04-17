Will the PPC elect an MP this federal election?

Maxime Bernier hopes to disrupt the traditional Liberal-Conservative dynamic in the House of Commons.

Sydney Fizzard
  |   April 17, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

A single PPC victory means a new voice in Parliament.

Canada's federal election is nearing its end, and Calgary recently hosted Liberal Party leader Mark Carney's campaign stop.

Today's interview with Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, highlighted the potential for even one PPC victory. He hopes to disrupt the traditional Liberal-Conservative dynamic in the House of Commons.

The People's Party has 247 candidates running in this election. Despite receiving nearly 5% of the popular vote last election, they have not yet elected an MP and were not included in the federal Leaders' Debates.

Will the ideological convictions of disgruntled voters be enough to elect a People's Party MP?

