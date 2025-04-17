Will the PPC elect an MP this federal election?

A single PPC victory means a new voice in Parliament.

Canada's federal election is nearing its end, and Calgary recently hosted Liberal Party leader Mark Carney's campaign stop.

Today's interview with Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, highlighted the potential for even one PPC victory. He hopes to disrupt the traditional Liberal-Conservative dynamic in the House of Commons.

Leader of the PPC Maxime Bernier suggests using the constitution to develop more pipelines flowing from Alberta. https://t.co/0oft6uCQ9G pic.twitter.com/VYE7NyNyEh — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) April 16, 2025

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier says "There's no such thing as vote splitting", tells people to vote in alignment with their values, says PPC is "the only party that is aligned with western civilization values". https://t.co/0oft6uCQ9G pic.twitter.com/IFf1wChdId — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) April 16, 2025

Maxime Bernier tells Albertans "a vote for the conservative party of Canada is like a vote for the liberals", advocates for PPC's approach to climate issues, resource management, and the equalization payments formula. https://t.co/0oft6uCQ9G pic.twitter.com/8PiI5DB6n1 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) April 16, 2025

The People's Party has 247 candidates running in this election. Despite receiving nearly 5% of the popular vote last election, they have not yet elected an MP and were not included in the federal Leaders' Debates.

PPC leader Maxime Bernier speaks on not being allowed at the federal election debates, this comes prior to the Green Party's removal. https://t.co/0oft6uCQ9G pic.twitter.com/5qQsS0Ra4T — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) April 16, 2025

Will the ideological convictions of disgruntled voters be enough to elect a People's Party MP?