Windsor Water World comes to an end amid city plans to use the site for homeless housing

The other day we paid a visit to Windsor, Ont. It was a sweltering day: 37 degrees Celsius with an even higher humidex rating. It was a perfect afternoon to don some swimming trunks and plunge into a pool.

Except that is no longer possible at the city’s waterpark known as Windsor Water World.

Since 2020, due to COVID, this facility was reconfigured to accommodate homeless people. Water World’s signage was taken down and replaced with a sign noting that Water World is now the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub.

This shelter was supposed to be a temporary stopgap measure. But after a recent city council decision, it’s now official: Water World is dead in the water while the Homelessness Hub will be a permanent fixture moving forward.

Not only that, the city is going to spend millions of taxpayer dollars in order to fill in the pool with concrete to create extra space for the homeless (or “persons experiencing homelessness,” as the loony Left likes to call homeless people). The structure’s HVAC system will also be upgraded.

Oddly—and disturbingly—the decision to sink Water World permanently was made by the city council behind closed doors. Maybe the city figures COVID-19 is still a thing and thus the democratic process is still shut down for so-called “safety” reasons.

But one thing is certain: the revamp of Water World to become an expanded homeless shelter will cost “several million,” according to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Nice. Just put it on the taxpayer tab.

But the question arises: does this reconfiguration make any sense? Why would the city spend millions of dollars to eradicate a splendid (and much-needed) water park? Is there no vacant structure in Windsor that can be renovated? Given that “several million” will be spent to reconfigure Water World, is that not enough money to build a new shelter from the ground up?

It’s insane. Maybe Windsor’s city councillors are suffering from heat stroke these days?

In the bigger picture, some observations come to mind: how does this nation win the war on poverty when we continue to import the world’s impoverished?

And why is it that refugee claimants are accommodated in swank hotels, including hotels situated in top tourist spots like Niagara Falls? (Total taxpayer cost to date: $1.1 billion.)

What we saw in front of the former Water World was both depressing and distressing. Given the heat that day, dozens of homeless people had gathered outside the facility. This was a collection of people who appeared to be down on their luck, suffering from substance abuse, and mentally ill. The area was the opposite of a safe space.

What came to mind was the most overlooked report of this year: the Privy Council document that predicted Canada being a failed state come 2040, by which time the wealthy will have either fled or live in gated communities with security. As for the rest of us? We would be reduced to foraging and illegally hunting and fishing just to stay alive. It seems like 2040 is already a reality in so many towns and cities in Canada already.

Finally, we think of the phrase, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy,” that is often attributed to the head honchos running the World Economic Forum. With the demise of Windsor Water World, the descent into nothingness continues. Except we don’t see much evidence of happiness these days. Quite the opposite, actually.