With more lockdowns come more lockdown hypocrites | Sue-Ann Levy joins Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sue-Ann Levy (follow @SueAnnLevy on Twitter) joined Ezra to discuss the 'TV doctors' and ruling elite class who preach (and command) lockdown-ism, yet never practice it themselves.

Speaking to this, Sue-Ann said:

Oh for sure, if they're declaring the rules and they're telling other people that they're vulnerable, or they need to stay in their homes, or socially distance, or not have as many people as they would like for Christmas — then they have to play by the same rules. They need to stay wherever they are, whether it be in Toronto or Ottawa, as far as I'm concerned — and people have come back at me for traveling, but I'm not declaring the rules. I'm not saying you, Ezra, or the rest of the world, have to stay and hide under their beds — I'm free to go, and I'm exercising that freedom.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

