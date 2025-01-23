Woke bishop urges Trump to consider plight of 'transgender children,' illegal immigrants

On Wednesday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey discussed far-left Washington, D.C. bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's sermon during Tuesday's National Prayer Service.

The bishop has faced criticism for injecting social justice issues into a speech delivered just a day after President Trump's inauguration.

In a direct plea to Trump, the bishop called for the president to "have mercy" on migrant families as well as “gay, lesbian and transgender children” who “fear for their lives."

President Trump condemned the bishop's remarks as "nasty" in a post to Truth Social. Trump added that the bishop is a "Radical Left hard line Trump hater."

"She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal migrants that came into our Country and killed people," the president wrote.

Despite the backlash, the bishop has defended her remarks. “I was trying to speak a truth that I felt needed to be said, but to do it in as respectful and kind a way as I could, and also to bring other voices into the conversation that had not been heard for some time,” Budde told ABC's "The View" on Wednesday.