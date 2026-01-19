Woke ideology eroding trust in Canada's institutions: Amy Hamm

Activist judges, educators, politicians, public-health officials and bureaucrats have trampled the credibility of Canada's major institutions — and this declining trust is a good thing, argues nurse Amy Hamm in her latest column for the National Post.

“It’s an odd feeling, to be pleased that so many Canadians are admittedly unhappy and resentful of the establishment,” she wrote in her piece, lamenting how “Canadians' complacency” was what led to the current state of affairs.

“Namely, we have outsourced our critical thinking to woke 'progressives,' who tell us what we are allowed to think, say and do.”

Amy Hamm joined Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to expand on her point of view, and how her own experience of persecution led her to this conclusion.

“I was with Vancouver Coastal Health as a registered nurse for 13 years,” she explained. About a year ago, she was fired after being “found guilty of professional misconduct for stating that there are two sexes, male and female, during a nursing shortage, by the way.”

Recalling his time in university, Ezra said he used to scoff at the job prospects for those taking courses like gender studies. “There's no such thing as a in those things ... but was I ever wrong, that's the pipeline to $200,000-a-year equity jobs,” said Ezra.

“More and more of these people are hired into these pointless roles and they're making better money than the nurses are making on the frontlines in the health-care system,” added Amy, calling it “completely bonkers” that “ideologues” are rewarded in such a way.

The COVID-19 response also eroded trust in public health officials, noted Amy. “If Canada were to enter into an actual emergency ... we would be absolutely couped as a country because after what happened in COVID, nobody is going to be following public health orders.”

Legacy media institutions are also in decline, while independent outlets “are gaining a lot of public trust” by doing things like demonstrating accountability and that they're seeking the truth, not a narrative, Amy said.

“Charlatans can step in without a cohesive message,” however, she cautioned.