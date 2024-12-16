'Woke ideology' is 'damaging the country': Poilievre supporters flock to rally in Montreal

Last Friday’s Pierre Poilievre rally in Pointe-Claire, Montreal, drew impassioned supporters eager to share their concerns and hopes for Canada's future.

“It’s important for me because I work in Alberta in the oil and gas industry,” one attendee said. “With all the taxes going up, I lose 57% of my salary working 180 hours a month. To me, it’s ridiculous. The question I wanted to ask Pierre is, why are we continuously lied to by the mainstream media? Canadians deserve real news, not propaganda.”

Another attendee highlighted economic priorities: “I believe in Pierre Poilievre and what he stands for. This country has gone downhill in nine years under Trudeau. I hope Pierre can make the big changes we need. I’m impressed by how many young people are here—they’re going to help fix this nonsense.”

Concerns about affordability were common. “I just want to know what he would do for people like me who work in retail, who work nights, and want a better life. Life is very difficult right now.”

Criticism of the Trudeau government also emerged. “When I started working for the federal government, there were 225,000 employees. Since Trudeau, it’s over 300,000. Why do we need so many people? We’re creating $100,000 jobs for nothing. It’s all about woke ideology damaging the country.”

Immigration was another key issue. “We need immigration, but it has to be sensible,” said one immigrant. “Bring in people who can contribute and grow Canada, not cause instability or violence. If you talk about this, they call you xenophobic.”

On Trudeau’s leadership, one person remarked, “Nine years of Trudeau — taxes up, inflation up, and veterans and women’s shelters are underfunded while our money goes elsewhere. It’s a nightmare.”

Many attendees expressed optimism about Poilievre’s ability to bring change. “We deserve a better country, a better economy, and that’s what he’s going to deliver.”