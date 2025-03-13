Woke Ontario NDP MPP finally out of Queen's Park after suffering election defeat

So, what more is there to be said about the recent early Ontario provincial election, an election nobody wanted and an election that was totally unneeded?

After all, the status quo was maintained: the Doug Ford PCs cruised to another super-majority while the NDP remains the opposition. Gee, that was sure a good use of $150 million or so, wouldn’t you say?

But in any election, I always look for interesting storylines when it comes to specific ridings.

In that regard, I was elated that the independent MPP for Haldimand Norfolk, Bobbi Ann Brady, went up against Dougie's big blue machine, smear campaign and all, and yet Brady was re-elected in a landslide.

You know, Brady’s campaign slogan was “Honesty and Integrity Always Matter!” and folks, Brady comes as advertised. Good for you Bobbi Ann in pulling off a Herculean feat yet again.

But as much as I was elated to see Brady win, I was equally delighted to see the NDP’s Jill Andrew go down to defeat. Andrew lost her seat of Toronto-St. Paul’s, a seat she really had no business winning in the first place.

Why? Well, it’s simply this: Jill Andrew is… bat-shite crazy.

Even so, I do have a place in my heart for Jill. Because her woke lunacy was responsible for my most-viewed Rebel News video to date.

The video aired in 2016, before Jill Andrew got into politics. And my mini-monologue garnered almost two million views on YouTube alone. It was all about Jill Andrew’s disdain for… ballerinas? Oh, I kid you not, folks.

So, let’s take a detour down memory lane with an encore performance of Jill in all her imagined glory. And ask yourself, folks: is this the sort of person you’d want representing you in Queen’s Park?

You know folks, to date, that video on YouTube alone has garnered almost 8,000 comments. I have not come across a single comment in support of Jill Andrew’s warped viewpoint. That sort of one-sidedness is virtually unheard of.

Yet, here’s the thing: Jill Andrew is obviously a kook who is uber-woke and easily triggered. That much is evident from her own words. So, what does that say about the people running the NDP? They were fully aware of Jill’s nuttiness, yet the party deemed her to be the right stuff.

Or then again, given what today’s NDP has devolved into, maybe the NDP itself now exists as one giant jar of assorted nuts. Therefore, Jill was simply preaching to the choir.

But there’s another baffling thing about Jill’s victories in 2018 and 2022: for the most part, Toronto-St. Paul’s is a very affluent riding. While it does tend to lean Liberal, Toronto-St. Paul’s is certainly not typical NDP territory by any stretch.

My hunch: in the previous election campaigns, the vote was split by the Liberals and Conservatives and Jill simply cruised up the middle, kinda like winning by default. Hey, it happens.

But not this time. Stephanie Smyth of the Liberals took Toronto-St. Paul’s. I don’t think I’ve ever been so happy to see a Liberal win.

Hey, I used to have dealings with Stephanie Smyth when she was with the news department of Toronto radio station AM640. Even though she’s a Liberal, Stephanie’s a nice lady. And unlike Jill, I can vouch that she’s not crazy!

Even so, I must address the biggest demographic in last month’s provincial election: namely, Team No-Show. Voter turnout was only 45%. In other words, slightly more than five million out of just over 11 million eligible voters chose to cast a ballot. That is both abysmal and shameful.

And you know, I really think the likes of a Jill Andrew count on low voter turnouts — even though it didn’t quite pan out for the anti-fat body shaming crusader this time around.

Even so, such an unqualified candidate as Jill Andrew scoring previous electoral victories does make for a cautionary tale. Which is to say, those who do not care about politics are destined to be governed by those who do.