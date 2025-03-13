Woman at Taylor Swift concert suffers miscarriage—Rogers doesn't seem to care

By almost every indication, tens of thousands of music fans – the lion’s share being female – had a jolly good time in Toronto last November when Taylor Swift dropped by to perform at six sold-out shows.

Ashley Kehoe of Barrie, Ont., attended one of those shows along with her 13-year-old cousin. Sadly, Ashley experienced a horrific experience at the SkyDome, a.k.a., the Rogers Centre.

Which is to say early on in the show, Ashley suffered a miscarriage. She says she was left covered in blood and was almost in a state of shock. She emerged from the bathroom, and went to an area that was set up for medical emergencies at the stadium. As shocking as the miscarriage was, nothing prepared Ashley for the way she was to be treated by someone with the medical team.

For starters, he was completely unempathetic to her plight. Even more dire, this makeshift medical unit was devoid of any remedies. Ashley asked if she could have a sanitary pad or an adult diaper only to be told no such supplies existed. As for “medical advice”, the practitioner told her to go back to the bathroom and “stuff toilet paper up there.”

Ashley was astonished. She says if her cousin had not been in attendance, she would’ve called 9-1-1 and taken an ambulance to the nearest hospital. But she didn’t want to ruin the show for her cousin and naturally, could not leave her cousin alone at SkyDome.

But as if this story couldn’t get any worse, it gets worse. In the days following her traumatizing experience, Ashley endured insult to injury when she reached out to Rogers to complain about her treatment. Shockingly, the people she dealt with at this multi-billion dollar corporation didn’t seem to give a rodent’s rectum about what Ashley had experienced that night.

For example, when Ashley reached out to Rogers, she asked if they could provide her with a pair of tickets to a Taylor Swift show in Vancouver. A Rogers staffer by the name of Mikalya said that would be impossible to facilitate because “this [a Vancouver Swift concert] is not associated with our building.”

But Rogers was the promoter for the Vancouver shows, too. Rogers would’ve had hundreds of comp tickets for those shows. But no. Instead, tickets for a Blue Jays game were offered. Too bad Ashley isn’t a baseball fan.

We reached out to Rogers for a comment. The following were our questions:

1. The lion’s share of attendees at a Taylor Swift concert are female. Why was the medical staff on duty so ill-prepared to deal with medical emergencies, especially female-centric medical emergencies?

2. A paramedic allegedly informed Ashley that proper medical procedures were not followed. Why?

3. Ashley says she was also informed by someone that she would’ve received better medical treatment if she had been situated in the high-priced section of the stadium. Being in the cheaper priced area, the quality of care is not as top-notch. If this is indeed the case, can you elaborate on why such two-tier medical care exists?

4. In terms of receiving a make-good from Rogers, Ashley feels she was poorly treated. For example: she asked if she could be given a pair of tickets for a Taylor Swift show in Vancouver. This was refused. A Rogers representative named Mikalya (no surname given) said the ticket request was impossible to facilitate because: “this [Vancouver concert] is not associated with our building.” But Rogers was the promoter for the Vancouver shows, too. Rogers would’ve had hundreds of comp tickets for those shows. Why could this request not be accommodated?

5. Now that Rogers is aware of Ashley’s miscarriage, what steps (if any) has Rogers taken to ensure that medical personnel at the stadium are better prepared to deal with such an incident?

After four days of calling, emailing and even making a personal visit, Rogers finally responded with this emailed statement:

“Thank you for contacting Rogers Centre. “We empathize with the very sensitive and saddening situation Ashley endured; based on multiple conversations between Ashley and Rogers Centre staff and on our records of what transpired that evening, the account you’ve described differs and out of respect and privacy for those involved, we will not be commenting further. “Thank you, “Rogers Centre Media”

What privacy? Rebel News was not asking for the names of anyone involved in this debacle. This is a bogus excuse not to comment.

And if Ashley’s recollection about the events of that November evening differs from what Rogers claims to be truthful, then by all means Rogers should make its case and tell us what Ashley got wrong. But they won’t.

Worst of all, if you read between the lines, Rogers is essentially using very polite language to suggest that Ashley is… a liar.

We think that’s what’s known as blaming the victim. This is egregious, this is outrageous. And maybe this is something you need to think about next time you go shopping for a cellphone or a cable provider.