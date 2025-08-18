Woman denied access to '2SLGBTIAQ+-friendly' event due to braided hair and 'cultural appropriation' concerns

On Friday's live stream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey reacted to footage showing a woman being denied entry to a '2SLGBTIAQ+-friendly' event in B.C. due to her braided hair not aligning with the event's 'cultural appropriation policy.'

Viral footage posted online last week shows a woman attempting to enter an outdoor venue in Vancouver reportedly called the Birdhouse to meet up with her friends who were already inside at an event called 'Bastid's BBQ'.

However the woman was denied entry by two individuals — presumably staff members — who cited her braided hair as evidence of 'cultural appropriation', which is against the venue's policies.

The Birdhouse is reportedly a "queer and trans operated community events space, catered to the queer community."

David condemned the decision to prevent the woman from entering the event solely due to her braided hair. "Cultural appropriation? Maybe, just maybe, this is cultural appreciation," he said.

"I don't know this lady, I don't know what her mandate is, but I would bet my life she isn't there to mock people with that hairdo," David continued.

Drea also ripped the decision and broader cancel culture in general. "This community has been allowed to get away with so much. Cancelling people anytime that they say something that they disagree with," she said.

"Now you have them just jumping on that, just waiting for someone to come in 'appropriating' and do this to this poor woman," Drea added.

It is currently unclear if the venue or staff have commented on the troubling incident following the viral footage.