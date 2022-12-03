Woman trampled by RCMP horse: ‘They swept it under the rug’

This is just an excerpt from Rebel Roundup. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Fridays @ 9p.m. ET | 7p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 2, 2022.

On last night’s episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies was joined by Rebel’s Quebec-based reporter, Alexa Lavoie. The two discussed the woman named Candice Sero, who an RCMP horse trampled at the Ottawa freedom convoy protest in February.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) quickly dropped Ciro’s request for an investigation into the RCMP, under the grounds that she ‘wasn’t hurt enough.’

‘As all of Canada, worldwide [has] seen, yes I did get trampled by a horse, and for them to say that I wasn’t hurt is off the wall,” said Ciro.

Alexa commented on the situation, “When I heard that they dropped the case because the injury was not severe, [I thought] but at the end of the day, she was trampled! This deserved a full investigation on how a police [officer] could use a horse against a citizen.”

Although the investigation has been ended, Ciro will be seeking justice by going further with legal action against the RCMP.