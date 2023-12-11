Women's league champion beats transgender competitor for top coaching job

Daisy Pearce has embraced her first head coaching position after winning the top job with the West Coast Eagles AFLW side.

Departing her role as a development coach at Geelong, Pearce steps in for Michael Prior, who resigned before the close of the 2023 season. Pearce, a former player for Melbourne and Geelong, reunites with Michelle Cowan, the head of women's football at West Coast, as they aim to reshape the team's performance.

"The decision to leave Geelong was a difficult one, and I want to thank the Club for everything they have done for me over the last 12 months," Pearce expressed.

She faces the challenge of elevating the Eagles, a team that struggled in the 2023 season, finishing second last with just two wins.

Pearce's appointment follows LGBTIQ+ advocate Laidley expressing interest in the coaching position.