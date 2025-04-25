World Economic Forum confirms Schwab probe into governance, culture concerns

“The Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum unanimously supported … an independent investigation following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against former Chairman Klaus Schwab,” reads a WEF statement.

Alex Dhaliwal
  Alex Dhaliwal
April 25, 2025

 

The World Economic Forum is investigating misconduct allegations against its former chairman, Klaus Schwab, who resigned Sunday from his position as chair.

The probe follows governance and workplace culture concerns raised in an anonymous letter obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

“The Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum unanimously supported the Audit and Risk Committee’s decision to initiate an independent investigation following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against former Chairman Klaus Schwab,” a WEF spokesperson told the Epoch Times.

The Forum consulted with external legal counsel and made the decision based on its fiduciary responsibilities.

The Audit and Risk Committee, with help from independent legal experts, will determine its processes and parameters and will share its progress with the Board.

“While the Forum takes these allegations seriously, it emphasizes that they remain unproven, and will await the outcome of the investigation to comment further,” the spokesperson said.

The WEF didn't provide more information about the allegations against 87-year-old Schwab, and Epoch couldn't verify the letter independently.

The organization denied harassment and discrimination allegations, but the Wall Street Journal reported that its board hired a law firm to investigate its workplace culture.

Schwab transitioned from executive chairman to chairman of the board of trustees of the WEF in January 2025, as confirmed in May 2024. The organization said the change was a planned move to shift executive responsibility from the founder to a President and Managing Board.

A Schwab family spokesperson also denied the allegations and said Schwab will sue the letter's author and anyone spreading "these mistruths".

Schwab resigned as chairman on Sunday. The Board of Trustees promptly accepted his resignation, which followed accusations that he misused WEF resources.

Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, an ex-Nestlé CEO, will serve as interim chairman with the search for his replacement underway.

Schwab, born in Germany, founded the WEF in 1971 to facilitate discussion between policymakers and corporate leaders on global issues. 

Davos became an annual January event where leaders from politics, business, and entertainment met in Switzerland to discuss the upcoming year's agenda. 

Despite Schwab’s departure, the group says it will continue its mission to bring leaders together to exchange ideas and work together. The board thanked him for 55 years of leadership.

“At a time when the world is undergoing rapid transformation, the need for inclusive dialogue to navigate complexity and shape the future has never been more critical,” reads the WEF statement.

Rebel News has frequently covered the gathering, widely criticized on both left and right as elitist and detached from the lives of ordinary people.

Schwab has long promoted insect-based proteins, global governance, and "the great reset." He also boasts the Forum’s influence on governments, citing Canada and Justin Trudeau, who has WEF-linked cabinet members. 

Schwab's "Great Reset" aims to reshape the world, predicting the end of private ownership.

“You’ll own nothing, and you’ll be happy,” a promotional video stated. It received widespread criticism for presenting a dystopian socialist vision of the future.

Schwab also predicted backlash to globalization before the 2016 Brexit and Trump victories, which were fueled by dissatisfaction with the economic status quo.

