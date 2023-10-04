How the World Economic Forum influences public policy around the world with no oversight

Climate Depot's Marc Morano joined Ezra Levant to discuss the infrastructure of the WEF and how it penetrates governments around the world.

  • October 04, 2023
This episode originally aired on October 3, 2023.

"You know, there's certain things out there that if you agree with them, they're not a conspiracy theory, but if you disagree with them, they say you're talking about a conspiracy theory," Ezra began. He explored how the World Economic Forum under Klaus Schwab has made it a priority to influence the cabinets of governments around the world, including Canada. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is in fact a member of the Forum's board of trustees.

Mark noted that the Forum's meetings provide the perfect opportunity for leaders from the political world to meet clandestinely with corporate and lobbying leaders. "There's no lobbying rules and regulations, there's no oversight, there's no committees, there's no regulations attributed because these are just private parties at meetings of the World Economic Forum," he said. Yet, the contacts that are made and discussions that are had at these meetings influence public policy around the world. 

