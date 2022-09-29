Would you take political advice from a celebrity? Torontonians respond
Sorry celebrities, you don't influence people as much as you think.
In the post-Trump era, celebrities have become extremely political, often using their massive social media followings to encourage people to vote (for Democrats).
But are their political messages resonating with their fans and followers?
Sure, Jennifer Lawrence can shout all the reasons why she thinks murdering unborn babies is a human right, and Leonardo DiCaprio can preach about climate change (from the comfort of his private yacht), but that doesn’t mean everyday people are actually listening to them.
So, last Friday, we went to Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto to ask youths if they would take political advice from a celebrity.
To our surprise, most of the people we spoke with didn't think celebrities’ opinions are worth listening to when it comes to voting and engaging in politics.
Some people said it depends on who the celebrity is, along with their messaging, while others think we should take their advice with a grain of salt.
What do you think — would you take political advice from a celebrity?
